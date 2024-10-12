Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,398,000 after acquiring an additional 612,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,669,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,827,000 after acquiring an additional 245,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 635,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,945,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 293,946 shares during the period.

Shares of CGXU stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

