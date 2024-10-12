Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $578.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 4.01. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capricor Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

