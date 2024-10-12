Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.16 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.40). 418,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 230,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.20 ($0.41).

Carclo Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.53. The company has a market cap of £21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In other Carclo news, insider Rachel Amey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,150 ($1,505.04). Insiders own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

