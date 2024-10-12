Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF) Short Interest Update

Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Card Factory Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRFCF remained flat at $1.53 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Card Factory has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

