Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF) Short Interest Update

Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Card Factory Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRFCF remained flat at $1.53 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Card Factory has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
Card Factory Company Profile
