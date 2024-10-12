Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk cut Cardlytics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Cardlytics Stock Up 11.5 %

Cardlytics stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $196,573.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $261,149 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 711.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

