CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $29.36. CareDx shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 205,762 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CDNA

CareDx Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 560.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 963,554 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.