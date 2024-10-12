Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $18,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,658,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,406,064.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total transaction of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $192.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $194.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.28.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

