Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $18,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,658,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,406,064.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00.
- On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total transaction of $16,988,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.
Carvana Stock Performance
Carvana stock opened at $192.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $194.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.28.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
