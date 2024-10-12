Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $320.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 464.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

