Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

