Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,475 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $179.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

