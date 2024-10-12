Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $13,762,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAT opened at $402.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $403.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

