CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.50 and traded as high as C$80.54. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$80.51, with a volume of 191,330 shares changing hands.

CCL.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$77.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$80.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,847.27. In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$80.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,847.27. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,781 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,624. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

