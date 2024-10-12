CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $704,434.81

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $23.99 million and $704,434.81 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,982.47 or 0.99944773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007565 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02963414 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $693,191.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

