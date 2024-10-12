CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $24.41 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and $807,037.81 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00014584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,240.38 or 1.00038447 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02963414 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $693,191.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

