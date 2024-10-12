Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the September 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,273. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

