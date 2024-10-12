Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 1.1 %

CJPRY opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

