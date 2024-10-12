CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Up 771.2% in September

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 771.2% from the September 15th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CERO remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,295. CERo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.
CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.
CERo Therapeutics Company Profile
CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.
