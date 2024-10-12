Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCHW opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

