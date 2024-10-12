Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $321,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST opened at $889.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $882.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $826.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,674 shares of company stock worth $5,831,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Melius Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.