Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHKP. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.05.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $208.54 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after acquiring an additional 114,938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.