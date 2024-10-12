Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EXE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

