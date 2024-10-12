Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) PT Raised to $89.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

About Chesapeake Energy

EXE opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

