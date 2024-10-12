Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Shares of CVX opened at $151.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

