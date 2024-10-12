Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after purchasing an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

