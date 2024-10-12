Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,589,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,084 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up approximately 5.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Plains GP worth $121,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,399. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.53. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

