Chiliz One Day Volume Tops $74.62 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $627.58 million and approximately $74.62 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,121,824,867 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

