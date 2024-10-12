China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Up 0.2 %

China Minsheng Banking stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

