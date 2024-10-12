Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $282.00 at Bank of America

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $275.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

