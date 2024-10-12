Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 68.5% in September

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 1,183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

Cineplex stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 7,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.