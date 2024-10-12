Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 68.5% in September

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 1,183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Cineplex Price Performance
Cineplex stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 7,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.
Cineplex Company Profile
