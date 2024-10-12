Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 288,775 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

