Citigroup Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $39.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,450,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,061,000 after buying an additional 799,581 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

