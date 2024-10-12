Citigroup Initiates Coverage on SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. SouthState has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

