Citigroup Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.