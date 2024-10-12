CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,708,100 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 3,844,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 854.1 days.

CK Asset Stock Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:CHKGF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

