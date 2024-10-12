Clarius Group LLC Buys 175 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FACT Capital LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,325,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,251,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,152,000 after purchasing an additional 199,015 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $190.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $988.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

