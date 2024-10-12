Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $871.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $846.41 and its 200 day moving average is $795.16.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.80.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

