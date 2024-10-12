Clarius Group LLC Has $386,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

IDXX opened at $476.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

