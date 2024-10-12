Clarius Group LLC Has $559,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 110.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

