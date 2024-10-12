Clarius Group LLC Purchases 525 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.43. 151,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

