Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,106,000 after purchasing an additional 341,566 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $18.98 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.