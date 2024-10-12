Clarius Group LLC Sells 483 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $228.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $231.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

Get Our Latest Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.