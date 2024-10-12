Clarius Group LLC Sells 661 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,752,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,698,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,188,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.