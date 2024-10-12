Clarius Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

