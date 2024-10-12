Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Citigroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

