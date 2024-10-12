Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $174.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.33.

CLX opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.81. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.86%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Clorox by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

