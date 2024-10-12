Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $5,230,560.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $5,230,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,681,643.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $2,117,864.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $988,806.60.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,100,172.40.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,940,697.58.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.