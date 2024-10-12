CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CMS Energy by 101.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after buying an additional 800,344 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

