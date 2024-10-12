Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCHGY remained flat at $35.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCHGY shares. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

