Code Waechter LLC Acquires Shares of 9,324 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,553. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

