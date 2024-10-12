Code Waechter LLC Invests $200,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

